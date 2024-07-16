Care home 'boss' competes in charity cook-off to raise 'phenomenal' amount for good causes

Angela went head to head with the managing director's from Barchester’s four other divisions and cooked up a storm to raise a phenomenal £24,595 for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life.

Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2023 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £225,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to 160 small groups and charities, plus 87 individuals in one year alone.

Angela made some fabulous dishes for her Cook Off Challenge, first she prepared Marbella Chicken with a garlic and asparagus Mediterranean sauce before she moved on to a Summer Fruit Pavlova, both of which were very well received by the judging panel made up members of Barchester’s Executive team. She was pipped at the post but highly commended by the judges none the less.

General Manager of Wheatlands care home, Lea-Ann Littler, said: “We are all so proud of Angela for taking part in this challenge, she really is amazing – is there nothing she can’t do! Her dishes looked absolutely fantastic and she raised so much for the Foundation, we think she is an absolute super star!

By Katie Macey - Contributor