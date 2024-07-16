Award-winning Shropshire distillery wins prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award

Ludlow Distillery has earned recognition from Tripadvisor as one of the top 10 per cent of global tourist attractions, receiving a Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024 – one of only four in Ludlow. Their distillery tours and Gin School have earned them the only five-star rating on Tripadvisor in Ludlow, with customers praising their engaging, hands-on experiences and friendly, welcoming team.

Visitors can enjoy a relaxing drink in the stylish bar area, browse a wide selection of spirits in the distillery shop, and sample their curiously smooth spirits. For those looking to delve deeper into the fascinating world of spirits, visitors can take a behind-the-scenes distillery tour, where they’ll discover the artistry behind the production process. While their hands-on Gin School experience offers visitors the opportunity to craft their very own bottle of gin using a mini copper still. Ludlow Distillery provides an unforgettable visit for all who walk through its doors and invites visitors to discover why it’s one of Ludlow’s top five tourist attractions.

Founder Shaun Ward is passionate about the impact the distillery has on Ludlow and its visitors: "We’re absolutely thrilled to have won a prestigious Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Award. What a fantastic way to celebrate our first anniversary at Ludlow Farm Shop! Since moving to the Farmshop last summer, we’ve hosted over two thousand guests on our distillery tours and Gin School experiences. It’s been amazing to welcome so many people to our new home and to offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into our magical world. We couldn't have reached this milestone without your continued love and support. If you’ve not had the chance to visit us yet, we can’t wait to welcome you – come join us and discover the spirit of Ludlow!”

Ludlow Distillery Gin School Experience. Photo: Ludlow Distillery

To mark this fantastic achievement, Shaun and his team are offering two fantastic deals, valid until Saturday, 31 August. Offers include £3 off Distillery Tours and 25 per cent off Gin School with the code ‘TRAVCHOICE1’ online, for further details and booking visit ludlowdistillery.co.uk.

The distillery is conveniently situated next to Ludlow Farmshop on the A49, just a stone’s throw from the town and is ideal for the discerning food and drink lover. Visitors can pick-up locally produced seasonal fayre at the Farmshop and enjoy warm hospitality at Ludlow Kitchen and The Clive Arms.

Ludlow Distillery Tour. Photo: Ludlow Distillery

Cheers to The Spirit of Ludlow!

By Peter West - Contributor