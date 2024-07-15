Club to step back in time in celebration of 100 years of tennis

From 11am to 1pm, enjoy watching tennis being played in 1920s outfits with old wooden racquets, a time to reminisce, look at old photographs and enjoy afternoon tea and refreshments.

As it has been difficult tracing some valued members, anyone who would like to join us please call or text our social secretary Chris on 07889 541579 to let us know that they will be joining us. We look forward to seeing you!

100 years of Claverley Tennis Club

Submitted by Claverley Tennis Club