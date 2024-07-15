12-hour dart-a-thon raises over £3,000 for hospice services

An incredible £3,138.16 was raised at the event on Saturday, May 4 to support patient services at Nightingale House Hospice which looks after patients from Wrexham, Flintshire and East Denbighshire to Barmouth and the border towns including Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Lisa was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 29 and bravely fought for seven years. She was cared for by the team at Nightingale House Hospice, which brought extra meaning to the family’s fundraising event.

In memory of Lisa, Kevin Owens, her husband, and Lisa's brother-in-law, Jonny Main, wanted to organise an event that was significant for their family. Darts are a significant part of their family and the local Overton community.

Jonny, Lisa’s brother-in-law, said: “Lisa has two beautiful children, Kacey, 10, and Fynley, two, with her amazing husband Kevin, whom she was married to for 11 years. Family meant everything to her.”

He added: “Since I moved to the village in 2020, I started playing darts for the local team, Overton Recreational Club, for whom Lisa’s uncle and three cousins all play.

“We are all a very close family, so there was plenty of support on the day. Everyone who played was an important friend and family member of Lisa's.”

Kevin playing on the oche. Photo: Kevin Owens

Thanking the family for their efforts fundraising for Nightingale House Hospice Chloe Deacon, Supporter Engagement Fundraiser, said: “We are utterly blown away by the amount of money this amazing family raised.

“The support they received from the Overton community has been incredible, showing just how loved and missed Lisa is. This family is so special, and they should be so proud of what they have achieved.

“They have enabled us to support future families going through one of the toughest times of their lives, and I hope they realise how much that means. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

By Rachelle McLachlan - Contributor