Telford care home enjoy ‘dancing together through the decades’

HC-One's Priorslee House care home, enjoyed 'dancing together through the decades' along with members of the local community for this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations which ran from June 24 to 30.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’.

Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of Country and Western-themed fun-filled activities, culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home, where they had a barbecue, tombola and bric-a-brac stall for visitors to enjoy.

The local school choir gave a performance that was a big hit and, in the afternoon, there was live country music to dance along to. The Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Ian Preece, and his colleagues Councillor Paul Thomas and Councillor Rachael Tyrrell - who are the care home’s local ward councillors - visited on the day and mingled with residents and staff.

Priorslee House Care Home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home. Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like.

They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Anita Horton, Home Manager at HC-One’s Priorslee House care home, said: “We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Priorslee House Care Home to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Telford and the surrounding areas, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

“The week was also a chance for us to showcase what life at our care home is like, share career and volunteering opportunities, and remind our local community that our kind care teams, and extensive facilities are here for them if they ever need support.”

By Cameron Rutherford - Contributor