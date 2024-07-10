Rotary club member celebrates 100th birthday and becomes groups first centenarian

A past president and a Paul Harris Fellow, John has been a member of the club for an impressive 48 years. We joined a large gathering of his fellow residents, family and friends and were treated to entertainment from a singer, Prosecco and cake - well three cakes; each in the shape of a number!

Secretary Alan Copplestone presented him with a card, bottle of wine, and letters of congratulation from both the RIBI and International Presidents.

By Alan Copplestone - Contributor