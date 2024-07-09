Going for gold! Shrewsbury care home hosts sports day for local community

On Tuesday, 23 July, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, will be bringing Paris to Shrewsbury as it opens its doors for local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event comes as Oxbow Manor joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, organised by James Bickley, from Personal Training and Keep Fit for the Elderly.

Visitors can also enjoy a traditional summer barbecue cooked by the home’s talented head chef.

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in Shrewsbury, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing everyone together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Oxbow Manor.

“The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

To find out more about Oxbow Manor, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Ann Rose, on 01743 598505, email ann.rose@careuk.com or visit careuk.com/oxbow-manor.

By Ellen Lovatt - Contributor