Loppington church clock chimes again

Horologist, Greg Bell, was employed to undertake this project and he was assisted by Neil Comerford, the Tower Captain of the Church. The clock mechanism was dismantled and taken away, some parts going to a specialist welder in Birmingham. In the New Year, Greg and Neil reassembled the clock, and after some minor adjustments it is working again. The clock was very much missed while it was not working and now the community are delighted to see it telling the time, and hear it chiming the hour once again.

The clock was built by Potter and Sons, and sits in a Potter metal frame dated 1882.

The escapement, a Denison Double three-legged gravity, is the key part of the clock that connects the train of gears to the pendulum. In horological terms, Denison's escapement was one of the most significant inventions of the 19th century, and it produces a clock that keeps time to within a few seconds a week.

While the clock was out of the tower, it was decided that it would be an ideal time to have the church's three bells inspected. This was done by an inspector from the Shropshire Association of Church Bellringers. Thankfully no major issues were found, and advice was given on some general maintenance work. This was followed up and completed before the clock mechanism was brought back.

Loppington Church Tower. Photo: Neil Comerford

The cabinet which houses the clock was refurbished by volunteers, to prevent further sandstone grit and dust from getting into the workings of the clock. This work was funded by generous donations from parishioners.

On Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July, Neil Comerford will be conducting tours of the tower, showing visitors the newly repaired and restored clock, the bells and views of the surrounding countryside from the top of the tower. If you wish to book a tour, please contact Neil on 07866 012335.

The community are very grateful to the parish council for approving the funding of this project, which has enabled the church clock to be restored to its former glory, and hopefully it can be appreciated for many more years to come.

By Neil Comerford - Contributor