Romeo and Juliet to be performed at historic castle

From a secret rendezvous in a moonlit garden to a fateful duel under the scorching Verona sun, Shakespeare masterfully explores the enduring power of love, revenge and fate in one of his best-loved stories. But the surprising thing about this iconic tragedy is that it’s extremely funny too! Performed by Illyria in the great outdoors, this fast-paced, polished, beautifully spoken production has been created using only the First Folio text, the most authoritative edition of Shakespeare’s plays. Illyria first performed this terrific play more than two decades ago to critical acclaim worldwide. This summer it returns for a third time: passionate, poetic, and utterly gripping!

The event will be accessible for wheelchair users, and there will be limited seating only. The play is supported by the Arts Council of Wales’ “Night Out” scheme. Organiser Mike Mills said: “I am thrilled to be involved with this project, hopefully people will come along with their picnics and enjoy a superb night of outdoor theatre at one of the most dramatic venues in Montgomeryshire.

“We have only a limited number of seats so if people bring along their foldable chairs that would be very helpful.”

Tickets for the 7pm performance are £18 adults, £10 children, available at ticketsource.co.uk/illyria, from Bunners Montgomery, or telephone 01686 668442. Due to the castle’s location there is only limited parking, audience members are requested to park in Montgomery and walk up to the venue.

By Mike Mills - Contributor