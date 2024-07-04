Calling all chocolate lovers called Fred, Freddie, Freddy, Freda, Frederick, or Freddo...

The iconic green frog, who is the star of the famous Cadbury Freddo bars and can be found at the popular Bournville attraction every day, is inviting fellow Freds, Fredas, Fredericks, Freddies and Freddos to celebrate the day with him and the other Cadbury characters!

The World Chocolate Day offer is valid only on Sunday, 7 July for the first 30 guests who enter the attraction before midday with any of the following first names: Fred, Freddie, Freddy, Freda, Frederick, or Freddo.

All guests who share their name with Freddo will need to bring a valid proof of ID to the reception team on the day, and they will be granted a free entry ticket for a choc-tastic experience at the attraction, filled with chocolatey fun along the way. Guests can celebrate by meeting the frog himself, with Character Meet & Greets happening throughout the day.

Speaking about World Chocolate Day celebrations at Cadbury World, Freddo said: “What better way to celebrate World Chocolate Day than at Cadbury World?! I’m so excited to meet fellow Freds, Fredas, Fredericks, and Freddies here in Bournville. I’m hoping I meet another Freddo too! There’s so much on offer here at Cadbury World this summer, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our chocolatey world for a choc-tastic day of family fun.”

Guests can enjoy a variety of chocolatey activities while at Cadbury World. Jump aboard the new Cadbury Chocolate Quest ride and zap up the ingredients needed to make a Cadbury Dairy Milk, get creative and doodle with chocolate in the newly refurbished Have A Go zone, and meet the iconic Cadbury characters, including Freddo, every single day. Guests can also upgrade their experience with a delicious Character Afternoon Tea experience, and dine with Freddo, Caramel Bunny, Cadbury Parrot and more.

For more information, please visit: cadburyworld.co.uk.

By Graham Jones - Contributor