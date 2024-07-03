Strawberries and cream anyone? Tennis club to show tennis final live on the big screen

Guests are welcome to bring their picnic blankets or chairs to enjoy the match, whilst enjoying classic Wimbledon refreshments and may arrive any time after 1pm with play starting at 2pm on 14th July.

The club has hosted a number of social tournaments in 2024 and members will be competing against each other once again immediately before the Wimbledon Men's Final. The most recent tournament was last weekend and attracted 34 entrants. The ladies' title winner was Sophie Cawdell with Nicola Davies running-up. Andy Tellwright once again won the men's title, with Steve Round close behind.

Competitors in the Chairman's Day Tournament. Photo: Boughey Gardens Tennis Club

The big screening provides an opportunity for local folk who might not know much about the club or the town centre courts to come along and meet members whilst also enjoying what is sure to be a thrilling match. Anybody who is interested should contact Sue on 07813 677347 or by email at sue_rutter@btinterent.com by Friday, 12 July so there are enough strawberries and cream to go round. There is a charge of £5 a head.

By Abigail Hind - Contributor