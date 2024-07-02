The Romans return to Telford this weekend

Roman soldiers, conspirators and even Emperor Caesar himself are visiting Telford and this time they are setting up camp at Wellington's Bowring Park on Sunday, 7 July, when popular touring theatre company, Oddsocks Productions brings Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar to Telford as part of a national tour. The performance is part of an open air season provided for local audiences by Telford Theatre

Rome 44BC. Egotistical Emperor Julius Caesar is sweating (and it’s not just the heatwave). His liberal Senators are a stabbing pain in the backside. They’ve had enough! Rome is in chaos, trust in the government is weak and the emperor’s fate is written in the stars (or the ‘entrails of a goat’). The peasants are revolting as the most famous political coup in literature is given the Oddsocks treatment. Expect the tearing of togas, the swishing of roman swords, some preposterous puppetry, and the biggest battle scene five actors have ever created. On your marcus, getus setus, let the games begin!

Oddsocks productions is delighted to be returning to Telford this summer with its unique brand of family-friendly, laugh out loud Shakespeare and the performance continues the company’s long association with Telford Theatre and local audiences.

Celebrating 35 years of touring nationally and internationally this year, Oddsocks is a family run theatre company lead by actor directors Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie who also happen to be husband and wife and who both appear in the production.

Prepare to laugh your socks off as the bonkers yet talented cast of five professional actors, plus a life-sized puppet or two pitch up to perform Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before!

Performance starts at 7.30pm and the total running time is two hours including interval.

The show will go ahead in all but the very worst weather, so do make sure to wear appropriate clothing and bring seating. Suitable for all from 7-107!

By Megan Smith - Contributor