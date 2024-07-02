Rotary's highest award presented to student at leavers' assembly

The Rotary Club of Eccleshall Mercia asked Walton Hall Academy to nominate a student for this year's award, as it continues its tradition of presenting the Endeavour Award Shield to a pupil who has gone above and beyond in their school years; or has overcome adversity, ill health or other difficulties, to achieve success in their studies and school exams.

Mason Blandford was nominated to receive the award, which was presented at a school assembly in June by Rotary Club President, Sylvia Keris - who also volunteers at the school as a Teaching Assistant in the Music and Performing Arts Departments.

The award presentation was held before the end of the usual school leavers' assembly, as Mason is about to undergo surgery, after which he will need some months to recover. But his health problems had not stopped Mason from partaking in all his school exams and the extra curricular activities he enjoys - including playing in Walton Hall Academy's rock band. With successful exam results under his belt, Mason is due to take up a place at college, when recovered from his surgery - where he will be studying the Sciences, including Marine Biology.

Mason's mother arrived secretly at the school after Mason had arrived separately, to come into the school assembly to watch him receive the Endeavour Award - which was a complete surprise to her son, as he didn't know of his nomination or that one of his family would be there to see him receive the Endeavour Shield, certificate and a 'little something extra' given by Eccleshall Rotary Club.

By Sylvia Keris - Contributor