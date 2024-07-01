Ludlow’s first ever grappling club launches with a fully booked debut class

The class, taught by experienced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt Owain Williams was at full capacity, attended by 12 students who spent the hour-long session learning new grappling skills. These ranged from basic grappling such as correctly falling and standing to more complex submissions and escapes.

Grappling is a fighting technique that is based on trips, throws, sweeps and submission holds. Derived from a mix of styles including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and freestyle wrestling, it involves takedowns and ground control and is considered a full-body workout as well as a form of self-defence.

Held at Cast Iron Culture, just off Bromfield Road, the class proved to be a hit with locals and even saw some attendees travelling over an hour to take part.

With the first class being a huge success, it will now be a permanent fixture at the Cast Iron Culture gym. Classes will run every Wednesday evening from 8.15pm to 9.15pm, with the potential for more classes to be added if max capacity continues to be reached.

The classes are all taught by Owain Williams, a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with over 15 years of experience. Owain has also competed at several elite-level events including multiple ADCC opens, InterGrapple (invitational) and Grappling Industries.

Owain had this to say about the first class: “The turnout for our first grappling class was fantastic. We had a mix of students from all walks of life. They were all friendly, enthusiastic and keen to learn. I’m really looking forward to helping each develop in their grappling journey whether that be focused on competing, self-defence or just for fun.”

Grappling is a great way to get in shape, learn a new skill and develop a form of effective self-defence. All of the classes are targeted at individuals of all abilities and fitness levels, ranging from complete beginners to seasoned grapplers.

Danny Marston, an experienced grappler who attended the class shared his thoughts: “Borderlands Grappling’s first session was really enjoyable, even as a grappler with some experience I still walked away having learnt something and felt included with everyone else. Owain led the class very well, catering to everyone’s individual needs.”

Grappling is increasing in popularity, and the class has been launched to fill a gap in the local area, offering people the opportunity to learn new skills while exercising and having fun. With limited spaces available, the class should be booked in advance via the Borderlands Grappling website.

By Owain Williams - Contributor