WI celebrate 70th birthday with live music and buffet

Yvette congratulated Margaret on being a founder member and said that it is a rare thing to have a member from the original, first meeting. Margaret and Lynne joined in cutting the birthday cake which had been made by Millie Bricknall.

Members and visitors from Prees Group of WIs enjoyed a buffet supper prepared buy the members and entertainment followed with Tom Byrne, a familiar face to Edstaston, playing guitar and singing 60’s music. Sue Dudley gave the vote of thanks.

Next month's meeting will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 7.15pm at Edstaston Village Hall, when Dawn Lake will give a cookery demonstration. Visitors are welcome. For further information contact 01939 232499.

Margaret Forrester and Lynne Bevan. Photo: Edstaston & Coton WI

The delicious 70th birthday cake. Photo: Edstaston & Coton WI

By Millie Bricknall - Contributor