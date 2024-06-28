Shrewsbury gospel choir's double celebration on founder member's birthday

In 2014 Marjorie was in remission from Leukemia, after being diagnosed in 2012. The mother of two hoped she could improve the lives of others with regular singing after being inspired by Gareth Malone and the Military Wives Choir.

The choir sang regularly until the Covid Lockdown, and afterwards, many people wanted to carry on. Brian Hepworth agreed to conduct the choir but we needed an accompanist. Fortunately, we were able to find Rachael Whitehouse a professional musician who agreed to join us.

We now average around 25 members each week, who pay a small fee as we are a non-profit making choir, that sings for fun and companionship. Members of the choir are from around 40 to 90.

Marjorie Cross cutting her 79th birthday cake

St. J's Gospel Choir now meets every Wednesday at Claremont Baptist Church, Central, in Shrewsbury, and we occasionally sing in concerts and our next concert is at Withywood Centre - Shire Living in Shrewsbury.

By Brian Hepworth - Contributor