Variety of outdoor fun enjoyed by all at Ludlow Fringe

As the gazebos were being put up in the market square by four strong, fully kitted-out and waterproofed guys, the rain was so heavy it bounced back as it hit the ground and skies were reminiscent of a November morning rather than one in the middle of June.

Di Lyle, who had organised the day, was poised to cancel but the rain lessened and then stopped, the first of the events performers turned up and the day progressed as planned and, unbelievably, in sunshine!

The weather could have deterred some members of the public but the opening event - Music Tots - attracted its target audience with families and toddlers dancing and moving to the rhythms of Gersom Engels’s guitar with drummers from the next act gently joining in. People on their way to and from a still-dripping market stopped to watch and smile - and so the crowd grew.

By the time the dancers arrived, the sun was shining and the puddles had dried up so the performances, first from the Cool Moves jive dancers, followed by an impressive display from the InSteps Dance Academy, were appreciated by large audiences which remained throughout the rest of the day.

The events concluded with singing - first The Great Big Sing, a combined community choir organised and led by Amy Evans of Bella Acapella, and then by solo singer, Macy O - just 16 years of age but with a stage presence and talent which belied her years.

And as Macy left the performance space, in the distance came the drums of the Carnival procession, exploding into the market square with all the fun and colour and noise and pizzazz expected of any carnival.

The following Saturday, as the Fringe drew to its close, the weather had settled and audiences lined the square to watch as teams of Morris dancers celebrated the Midsummer with their bells and their sticks and their colours and their exuberance; and the afternoon events concluded with the Love to Sing Choir, led by Hayley Osborne.

"I had never done anything quite like this before," said Di, "but I felt it was important to try and carry on with the Fringe tradition of these free outdoor events. It was a learning curve, but well worth the treading. Both Saturdays were amazing, the atmosphere was terrific, everything dovetailed together and we were blessed with good weather."

By Di Lyle - Contributor