Market Drayton hair salon celebrates team member's achievement

The Wella Colour Expert course is recognised as a pinnacle of professional development in the haircare industry. This intensive, degree-level programme dives deep into colour theory, advanced techniques, and the latest trends, going beyond technical skills to nurture creativity, client consultation expertise, and personalised hair solutions.

Jessica embarked on a challenging 12-month journey of rigorous training, practical assessments, and theoretical exams. Her success is a testament to her dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence—a commitment we deeply value at Francesco Hair Salon.

At Francesco Hair Salon, we believe in the transformative power of education. By investing in our team members, we ensure they reach their full potential. Jessica’s achievement as a Wella Colour Expert enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service to our guests, providing them with cutting-edge hair colouring solutions.

Jessica brings an unparalleled wealth of knowledge, skill, and creativity to our Market Drayton salon. Whether you’re seeking a subtle enhancement or a bold transformation, she possesses the expertise to create stunning, personalised results.

We are immensely proud of Jessica for achieving this remarkable milestone. Her dedication not only highlights her individual commitment but also reflects our collective ethos of excellence and innovation in hair colouring.

Celebrate with us and experience the future of hair colouring at Francesco Hair Salon in Market Drayton!

By Carly Roberts - Contributor