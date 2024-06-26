Annual boat regatta with family entertainment ready to raise charity funds

Races in the annual Ellesmere Rotary Regatta will commence at 11.30am, with spectators gathering on the adjacent Cremorne Gardens. Bell Boat races will continue throughout the afternoon to produce winners in the four categories of open, ladies, junior and family.

In addition to the racing, Cremorne Gardens will have an array of stalls, refreshments and entertainment for all the family to enjoy. For anyone who has not visited Ellesmere before, do not miss out on the concomitant opportunity to wander around this picturesque gem of the north Shropshire countryside.

This year the main beneficiaries of the Regatta will be two local charities - Ella's Army, which raises funds for Brain Tumour Research and Plantation Wood Ellesmere, which cares for another beautiful local attraction.

More information can be obtained from: regatta@ellesmererotary.com - or telephone 07786 599210.

By Graham Hutchinson - Contributor