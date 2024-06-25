Pub to host charity fundraising day with fantastic raffle prizes up for grabs

Nik was just 32 when he passed away in January 2022 from DKA, a complication of diabetes. Over the last two years our local community have been amazing in helping us raise money and awareness for diabetes by supporting us at fun days, curry nights, jumble sales, prize bingo, a charity walk and lots in between.

Our friends and customers at the Elizabethan have been fantastic with prize donations and support on our event days. Our poker team have continued to support us throughout our journey and it is so appreciated.

At the fundraising day we have singers and DJs starting from 1pm until 11pm. There will be a food van, ice cream man, face painter, tombola, cake stall, wooden stocks - to throw wet sponges at the staff, outside games, huge raffle, photographer, drone photo shoots, lucky dip and much more.

We have over 40 fantastic prizes in our raffle from lots of local businesses, meals out, family days out, signed boxing gloves, a Telford United shirt, afternoon tea and hamper. Tickets will be on sale from the Elizabethan.

A list of the line up, prizes and activities on the day are on our Elizabethan Facebook page and also our TikTok page the.elizabethan. We have had many donations so far but would always welcome more to make the day even bigger!

We have currently raised over £14,000 and hope to make it to £20,000 and would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness over the years and we are pleased that more people are becoming aware of living with diabetes and the complications involved and would love to see as many of you here as possible on the day.

By Kelly Lake - Contributor