Village carnival all set to entertain with an action-packed schedule

Throughout the day there will be performances from Zoe Moore and Jiggy Wrigglers, the Bridgnorth Belly Dancers, Highley School Choir, fancy dress competition and an entertainer.

There will also be stalls, games, fun fair, a bar, various food trucks and new for this year following a donation from the parish council, a climbing wall. There will be a silent auction and raffle with prizes donated from various places and businesses in Highley. Also Cleobury fire engine will again be in attendance.

If anyone would like to attend with their own stall here is a link to the form that you will need: docs.google.com/document/d/13DEjpE_y9MdYn17jHLhPHNaeTTngsMDFKUQjiOogCp8/edit or contact jack.noakes@haloleisure.org.uk for a form.

Highley Carnival returns!

Also any charity, groups, teams that would like to be apart of the procession or involved in the day are more than welcome and please get in contact with Hayley Fulton at hayleyfulton150@btinternet.com.

By Hayley Fulton - Contributor