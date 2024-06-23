Charity launches public vote to pick community fundraiser winner

Taking place on Friday, 27 September at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, and sponsored by EBC Group, the charity’s annual Recognition Awards and Charity Ball recognises the lifesaving aircrew as well as the volunteers, fundraisers, supporters, and corporate partners who help make its daily missions possible.

Following an internal vote amongst its staff, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has confirmed a shortlist of seven local community fundraising heroes, and it needs the public’s help to finalise this year’s Community Fundraiser Award winner.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are incredibly lucky to be supported by some amazing community fundraisers and donors across the six counties we cover.

Derek Pugh of Morville Vintage Ploughing Match Society - Shropshire

“Without those special local supporters in the communities we serve, we would simply not be able to operate our lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service. We have decided to adopt a public voting format for this particular category to highlight the generous support we receive from individuals and community groups across the Midlands, and because picking one winner out of the seven amazing nominees would be an incredibly difficult task.”

The list of finalists in the Community Fundraising Award category

The nominee for Shropshire is Derek Pugh of Morville Vintage Ploughing Match Society – Shropshire.

By Becky Read - Contributor