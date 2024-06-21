Ladies choir tunes up for appearance at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

Bella Acappella has already built up a formidable reputation since it was formed over 12 years ago, but it sees its appearance in the entertaining choirs section of the Llangollen festival, which runs from 2-7 July in the Denbighshire tourist town, as one of the pinnacle moments of its diary of concerts.

Amy Evans, Musical Director who leads the ladies choir with passion and expertise said: “We have fond memories of our appearance last year, despite having competition from an overhead thunder storm! It was such a fun gig to do, and to be surrounded by other amazing singers and beautiful music was something we will never forget, hence signing up again this year”.

Bella Acappella consists of 35 women, in their 20s – 70s. They meet in the picturesque town of Ludlow every Thursday and travel from as far as Pershore, Hereford and Church Stretton, to be part of the choir. Not every member can read music, but the homework each member puts in really pays off when they perform songs from their repertoire such as Dancing Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, May It Be, and many others from a variety of genres.

Bella Acappella are not a choir that compete, but they do bring joy to audiences in and around Ludlow, at Churches, Care Homes, and in the town’s very own Buttercross. They attract audiences of all ages from far and wide.

Each concert that the choir puts on raises funds for local charities such as Tenbury Fire Fighters, Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service, Hands Together Ludlow and Megan Baker House.

After Eisteddfod, Bella Acappella are holding their summer concert at St John’s Church, Gravel Hill, Ludlow on Saturday, 19 July, 7.30pm, tickets available on Eventbrite.

Learn more about Bella Acappella via bellaacappella.co.uk.

By Melanie Page - Contributor