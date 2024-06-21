Annual Powys charity tractor run a huge success

Winner of the best tractor was Stephen Bufton Penybont and winner of the tractor most liked to of taken home, Robert Bufton.

During the afternoon horse show jumping took place with various ages taking part. Also various races took place for the children egg and spoon race, sack races, running races, splat the rat, rounders, football which kept everybody amused.

Chairman of the committee Andrew Davies thanked everyone who supported the day. All money raised from this event will be donated to the Blood Bikers Powys who came to this event and are looking for volunteers who would like to join them.

Penybont Charity Tractor Run day. Photo: Lynda Price

Steve Bufton from Llandewi who is a volunteer blood biker was called out on a the afternoon to transport required goods to a hospital.

Penybont Charity Tractor Run day. Photo: Lynda Price

Blood bikers are 100 per cent volunteers they provide professional and rapid response medical transport service to NHS, this could be bloods, platelet samples, x-rays, surgical instruments, donor milk and more between hospitals.

Penybont Charity Tractor Run day. Photo: Lynda Price

By Lynda Price - Contributor