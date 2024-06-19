Shropshire’s largest green festival returns to Ludlow

With ‘Navigating the Storm’ as this year’s theme, the Ludlow Green Festival showcases sustainable living, local businesses, community campaigns and conservation initiatives.

A wide array of sustainably-produced food and drink, as well as live music – including folk, country, disco and Americana – will help with the vibrant atmosphere.

“It’s a celebration of sustainable options and an opportunity to learn more about the choices we face,” said Tish Dockerty, of organisers Ludlow 21.

“There’ll be lots of stuff for adults and children to do, including guided foraging walks around the castle walls for families and opportunities to dabble in a range of arts and crafts.

“A great attraction for young visitors is a giant snakes-and-ladders game, developed by Ian Urry. It’s based on the festival’s central theme and will take children on a stimulating journey of discovery.

“We’ll have 40-plus stalls selling sustainably-produced products, and local environmental and conservation groups will be there to provide tips and information on sustainable lifestyle.”

Participating groups include Restoring Shropshire’s Verges Project, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, the Ludlow Men’s Shed and the Herefordshire Hunt Sabs. Powerfully, the festival also features the pop-up exhibition Letters From the Global South, through which communities on the climate frontline describe in their own words the urgent need to address the climate crisis.

Such a dialogue is central to the event, said Ian Urry. “Visitors will have the opportunity to pose their questions, have a rant at the Speakers’ Corner and share their hopes for the new government’s environmental programme, so we really hope you can join us on July 14.”

The Ludlow Green Festival is open between 10am and 4pm at Castle Square, in the heart of the historic town of Ludlow, further details at: greenfestival.co.uk.

The festival is organised by Ludlow 21, an independent organisation that promotes sustainable living within a fair and just global society. It is supported by a wide range of businesses, groups and campaigns, as well as local schools, see: ludlow21.org.uk.

By Peter Batt - Contributor