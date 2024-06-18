Wonderland adventure with a twist heading to Oswestry stage

Created by local arts group Spike Rose Productions, The Hatter’s Requiem is an Alice in Wonderland adventure – but with a twist! Hatter leaves Wonderland, off on a gallant galumphing quest to find his true love, that silly little Umbridge Alice... Alice. But in doing so he comes face-to-face with a world even stranger than his own and along the way faces some shocking realisations. In searching for Alice he risks losing part of himself, and must ask: is true love worth the sacrifice?

The all-female cast bring to life this original story, and they are all geared up to take the show on the road. Francesca Fox who plays the Mad Hatter says: “I can’t wait to take this show to Edinburgh, because we’ve all worked so hard. But I’m even more excited to be able to perform in Oswestry, as it’s sort of like playing on our home ground!”

Two preview performances of this exciting new work will be presented as a double bill at the Hermon Arts Chapel on Tuesday, 16 July and Wednesday, 17 July, alongside Strange Meetings, a one-act play about the war experiences of local war hero and poet Wilfred Owen.

Francesca Fox as the Mad Hatter. Photo: Shaun Higgins

Writer of The Hatter’s Requiem, Shaun Higgins, says: “The last play we took to Edinburgh did very well and raised money for mental health charities, and this year we’re taking a very different show which promises to be a lot of fun. These two nights at the Hermon Chapel Arts Centre are our ‘preview’ performances, a sneak peek of what we’re bringing to the theatrical table.”

Tickets for the shows on July 16 and 17 - with a raffle and licensed bar - are available at hermon-arts.org.uk.

By Shaun Higgins - Contributor