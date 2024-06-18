Praise for Rotary’s eight years of college awards sponsorship

The thanks for Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s latest sponsorship has come from Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s principal James Staniforth and its board chair Roger Wilson.

The group’s board chair told a large audience comprising governors, staff and students at the London Road Campus that without the sponsorship of Rotary - and the Radbrook Foundation – the event wouldn’t happen.

The principal told the audience that by the end of the year the ‘large and complex college’ would have worked with about 10,000 students, not only from Shropshire, Telford and Powys, but from around the country.

“Each student is special and unique and our job is to make sure each student has passed their individual journey and maximises their potential.

“Today is about recognising students who have made fantastic progress in their journey in different subjects. Each of them are Stars.

“The success of individual students is about the support they receive from parents, carers and teachers as well as support staff within the college. I would like to thank the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and the Radbrook Foundation who work with the college.”

Steve McAlinden, chair of Shrewsbury Colleges Group Equality & Diversity Committee, said a record number of students had been nominated for a Star Award this year. He added that each student would receive an award presented by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and the Radbrook Foundation.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s president David Morris took part in the awards presentations.

By Peter Love - Contributor