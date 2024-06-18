Local companies get involved at university's family and community day

The Telford campus is home to the School of Engineering, offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in many subjects, including Motorsport, Automotive, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. The School is very active in motorsport and competes at a professional level, racing a Praga RT1 and a Morgan plus 4. Students are encouraged to be part of the race teams and gain valuable hands-on experience alongside their course studies.

The Morgan racing car was on show as part of the Family and Community Day and tours of the Engineering facilities were on offer. The STEM Team offered two STEM Anatomy Workshops. There were also workshops in Build a Lego University from the Children’s University Team and Chinese origami and brush painting delivered by CultureKind Chinese Community. They also performed two beautiful traditional Chinese dances.

The Marches Centre of Excellence in Health and Social Care at the Telford Campus offers Adult and Mental Health Nursing at undergraduate level as well as Paramedic Science and a range of Social Care courses. These courses were represented with stands and interactive activities so that children and parents could take part. Paramedic Science offered a CPR activity. Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy are offered at postgraduate level at the campus and staff were offering activities for these courses as well.

Family and Community Day at the Telford Campus of the University of Wolverhampton Priorslee Campus

Other activities included a fire engine from the Shropshire Fire Service, a Didi car racetrack, face painting from Rainbow Faces and basketball coaching sessions from Rawzone Basketball. Exotic Zoo provided a very entertaining and educational show with a range of animals. Telford College also attended as well as Telford Men’s Sheds. We also provided gourmet burgers courtesy of the wonderful team at the Camper Hamper. All the companies who supported were local which enhanced the community feel.

Family and Community Day at the Telford Campus of the University of Wolverhampton Priorslee Campus

After rain in the morning, the sun shone, and everyone had a brilliant time. Prospective students and their families who were attending the Open Day were also able to enjoy the atmosphere and benefit from the vibrant atmosphere! This is the second community engagement event at the campus to support with raising the aspirations of Telford residents.

Family and Community Day at the Telford Campus of the University of Wolverhampton Priorslee Campus

By Paula Harrison - Contributor