Care home to celebrate Pride Month with community garden party
A garden party to celebrate Pride Month will be held at New Fairholme care home in Oswestry on Wednesday, 26 June.
Coverage Care, the company that operates New Fairholme, appointed LGBT+ Champions in each of its 11 homes across Shropshire more than 12 months ago, as well as supporting projects around LGBTQ History Week and Pride Week.
To support this years pride, a garden party to celebrate will be held at New Fairholme on Shrewsbury Road at 11am, everyone welcome!
By Nicky Spencer - Contributor