Bridgnorth primary school celebrates glowing school inspection

The Headteacher, Mr Luke Bridges said: “As a new headteacher, just starting at St Leonards last September, it seemed a fitting way to celebrate. I wanted to say well done to everyone, but also to welcome our school community to share in the celebrations with us.”

The school was inspected by Beverly Roberts, as a Statutory Inspection of Anglican Schools, known as a SIAMs inspection, last month. Ms Roberts wrote a glowing report on the school, which says, the school helps “pupils and staff to flourish”, and that all pupils “thrive emotionally and academically.”

Sarah Godden, CEO of TrustEd Schools, which St Leonards belongs to, said: “We were so pleased to read the report and we are so proud of the school. We know that St Leonards is a wonderful school, and our new Headteacher Mr Bridges, has made the school even better. It was especially good to read in the report that all pupils are very well cared for by the school, as well as pupils doing well academically.”

St Leonards celebrate inspection outcome. Photo: St Leonards Primary School

The picnic was a great success, and it was joined by both community and church leaders. Mayor Ian Wellings was the guest of honour, alongside the Mayor Consort Ms Sandra Wellings. The mayor told all present about the strong, caring town of Bridgnorth. The Arch Deacon for Ludlow, Ms Fiona Gibson was joined Mr Mark Harrington the diocesan education advisor who rounded off the celebrations with a prayer.

The school was joined by the Mayor of Bridgnorth and the Arch Deacon of Herefordshire Diocese. Photo: St Leonards Primary School

The children and adults particularly enjoyed the performance by year 5 and 6 pupils, with a song, When I Grow Up, from the musical Matilda. Everyone had a great time, with the Bubble Man’s entertainment being a great hit too.

By Luke Bridges - Contributor