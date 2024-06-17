Shropshire mother and daughter raise funds for charity with field of golden daffodils

Jane and Lizzie Hulton-Harrop who live and work at Pollardine Farm, first planted 170,000 Carlton daffodil bulbs in autumn 2015 and the daffodil field had its first flowering in Spring 2016. Since then, the field has reflowered every year and is now a local landmark.

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading end of life charity and care for people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

In Shropshire, Marie Curie provides free information and support, which is available to anyone with an illness they are likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Jane Hulton-Harrop who was a former member of the Marie Curie Shrewsbury Fundraising Group said: "I was collecting for Marie Curie one day when a lady from Cornwall told me about a daffodil field they had, and I thought we could do the same as we were lucky enough to have some spare land."

Her daughter Lizzie Hulton-Harrop comments: "We planted the daffodil field to raise money for Marie Curie, it is such a beautiful sight in the spring, an ideal spot for contemplation and remembering someone special.

"All we ask is any visitors make a donation to Marie Curie and we were delighted that yet again this spring so many enjoyed visiting it and contributed to the work of the charity."

Rachael Ryan, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Shropshire, said: "A huge thank to you Jane and Lizzie and everyone at Pollardine Farm for supporting us for the past eight years during our Great Daffodil Appeal in March. The money they have raised will help more people have the best possible end of life, wherever they are and whatever their illness."

"Our Fundraising Groups in Shropshire are currently looking for new members to help raise vital funds for people living with a terminal illness and those close to them. They play a vital role locally in raising awareness and funds for Marie Curie and take part in national Marie Curie fundraising campaigns such as the Great Daffodil Appeal and other yearly collections."

Photo: Jane and Lizzie Hulton-Harrop

For more information about how to join a Marie Curie Fundraising Group in Shropshire or to find out more about ways to fundraise for Marie Curie please contact Rachael Ryan on 0121 703 3715 or Rachael.Ryan@mariecurie.org.uk

To find out more about Pollardine Farm Daffodil field or to donate please visit: pollardinefarm.co.uk.

By Becky Pierce-Jones - Contributor