Hero teenager reaches Shropshire 700 miles into 1200 mile walk

Inspired by how Arthur and his family cope, Hamish is walking the entire length of Great Britain, approximately 1,200 miles from John O’Groats to Lands End.

“I’m walking for Arthur and the Banks family because watching them as I have grown up and seeing how they deal with everything with optimism and determination has always inspired me. I want to try to reciprocate what they have given me in whatever way I can. I’m marching for King Arthur!” says the 19-year-old. The Banks family are so grateful and follow each step with great interest. They have recorded messages of support and they say it's a hell of an undertaking.

Hamish started walking on May 1 by touching the sea at John O’Groats, and has been walking 18 to 20 miles a day. He has experienced baking sun and been regularly soaked in the rain, but says that the worst part of the journey was right at the start, when he had to hike through peat bog and was up to his ankles in mud a lot of the time.

“The start was really hard, and there have been times when it’s been pretty lonely, but I got into a rhythm pretty quickly and it helps to have found how lovely people are along the way. Everywhere I’ve been people have been so friendly and helpful.

“When I arrived in Staffordshire, I didn’t have a camp site to go to, but the wonderful pub let me put up my tent in their garden and someone really kindly paid for my dinner! I’ve even had drivers stopping to donate to the cause because they’ve seen me walk past them, which has been amazing.”

He has really enjoyed seeing the varied British countryside. “I think my favourite part of Scotland was Loch Lomond where I was lucky that the weather was amazing. Crossing into England was incredible and the Yorkshire Dales were breathtaking. It was great to reach half way near Hebden Bridge, and I adored the Peak District, which was just beautiful. I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of England as I head south.”

Hamish is due to finish around July 7 and says: “I just can’t wait to step into the sea at Lands End!” Before then, his route is going to take him through Shropshire, Herefordshire and on to Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.

He’s also looking forward to his hair growing back. “It used to be quite long, but I shaved it all off before I started so it was easier to manage as I am never quite sure where the next shower is!”

His only regret is that he is going to miss his first election. As a 19-year-old, he was looking forward to taking part. Now, he will have to do it by postal vote and watch how the country prepares as he walks by.

And since most people go from Lands End to John O’Groats, why is he doing it the wrong way around? “Just because you can!” he says, like any teenager.

Donations can be made on his Just Giving page: bit.ly/hamishlilyfoundation

By Claire Cadogan - Contributor