Travelling theatre to perform 'wild' Shakespeare comedy at Church Stretton

Join them at Acton Scott Hall on Friday, 26 July when they will perform The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s shortest - and wildest - comedy in the great British outdoors - come rain or shine!

The clock is ticking, as the Fools rush to untangle one almighty mess in this farcical tale of long-lost twins, hysterical misunderstandings, and endless mishaps. With musical instruments in hand, they present a joyous take on this Shakespearean rib-tickler.

For further details and tickets see: actonscott.com/whats-on/shakespeare.

This innovative touring theatre company are acclaimed for their fast-paced and musically driven approach to theatre. They have built a reputation for staging bold and vibrant open-air productions at some of the UK’s most spectacular historic and natural landmarks.

By Olivia Hartley - Contributor