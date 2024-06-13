Local dogs take the prizes at fun day’s dog show

Beastly Thoughts Professional Dog Services (BTPDS) hosted a dog show for the Weston Rhyn Recreation Ground committee in combination with their own celebration of 21 years of the puppy training organisation, Puppy School UK.

Karen Boyce, originally from Shrewsbury but now living in Froncysyllte, and her team of BTPDS Instructors welcomed owners and their dogs into the ring to vie for such titles as “Coolest Guy”, “Best Puppy” and “Brightest Eyes”.

“It was a little damp, but everyone seemed to have a fantastic time getting together to have some fun and celebrate our 17th year” of offering Puppy School UK classes and the fact that Puppy School itself is this year 21 years old”, said Karen.

Casandra the collie with the Moss Family from Gobowen, took home five awards including “Best Eyes” and “Reserve Best in Show”. Mother and Daughter Team of Victoria and Georgie told us, “We had a great time. Thank you.”

Whilst David Jones from Weston Rhyn itself was so proud of Barbie the Chihuahua who, on her first time of entering a dog show, won “Cutest Gal”.

“We would like to thank everyone who came and supported us. Plus, thanks to the BTPDS Team for running the event so efficiently.”

The dog show ran alongside the eight aside football competition and a host of attractions such as face painting and a bouncy castle, and even some local sheep came to say hello!

“We are so happy and proud to have served the local dog owning population for all these years. Olive the seven year old Whippet, owned by Kevin Power, won “Best Pedigree” and was an original Puppy School puppy in my classes in Weston Rhyn all those years ago.”

Karen explained that “Our next dog show is at The Clwyd Vintage and Veteran Machinery Society Annual Show at the Oswestry Showground on Sunday 16 June. All are welcome, and it’s always a fantastic family event. Or maybe come and find us at our trade stand at The Oswestry Agricultural Show on Saturday, 3 August. We just love talking dogs.”

Karen Boyce, has been helping families and their pets for more than 20 years, and her Beastly Thoughts Professional Dog Service (BTPDS) business in its own right is celebrating 17 years this July.

By Karen Boyce - Contributor