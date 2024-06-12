WI put on their walking shoes to join 'pink' charity walk

There was the choice of a three or one mile walk, suitable for wheelchairs and mobility scooters. Both were very pleasant walks to the lake and the bacon baps and cakes after the walk were excellent!

The walk was all in support of Breast Cancer Now, a very worthwhile charity, and it was the perfect opportunity for the ladies to wear our centenary T-shirts, coincidentally in the colour pink - very fitting!

By Cathy Swan - Contributor