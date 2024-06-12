Domino team celebrating a very special 'double'

The team has played in the Corvedale Domino League since it began over 60 years ago and its players have tasted success in knockout matches and individual competitions.

But win the league title? Never.

Not until this season!

They led the table almost from the beginning of the season and only tasted defeat in the last two games but by then were already sure of winning the title.

And to complete a memorable season the Tally completed the double with a comfortable win in the Knockout Cup on Finals Night.

Captain Cyril Jones has played for the team for over 50 years, said: “Everything went right for us this season. It was a great feeling to win the league after all these years.”

They celebrated with a dinner - where? At the Tally Ho of course!

By Vince Bufton - Contributor