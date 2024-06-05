Shropshire born opera singer returns to county and joins local choir

As well as being a voice coach and teacher, Beatrice is a soprano and opera singer and has sung throughout Europe.

Born and bred in Shropshire, she has recently returned to her native roots.

Lynda Worthy, chairperson for the choir, said: "We are extremely fortunate to have found Beatrice and that she is keen to lead us".

If anyone would like to join, the choir meets every Tuesday during term time at 7.15pm at Bayston Hill Methodist Church and sings a wide variety of music including musical theatre, choral and popular hits. There are no auditions, so come along any Tuesday and try us out for free!

If you would like any further information, please contact Lynda on 07940 926070.

By Lynda Worthy - Contributor