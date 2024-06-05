Shrewsbury care home for people with learning difficulties shortlisted for national award

The awards pay tribute to individuals and organisations who are providing the best quality care and support for people with learning disabilities, and celebrate excellence in the industry. The Kempsfield team’s nomination is in recognition of the way staff support residents build their life skills and self-confidence, so that they can live as independently as possible.

Sanctuary Supported Living staff have also been named as finalists for the Frontline Leader award, the Supported Housing award and the Employer award, recognising the high-quality care and support being provided by colleagues across Sanctuary Supported Living’s learning disability services, making them great places to live and work.

The nominees have already gone one better than last year, when Sanctuary Supported Living staff and residents were shortlisted in three categories, and they’re hoping that this year will see them clinch the winning title. Once the finalists have been assessed by a panel of judges, the nominees, including the Kempsfield team, will attend the awards ceremony on 21 June, at Birmingham ICC.

Sanctuary Supported Living’s Director, Dave Shaw, said: "I couldn’t be more proud of our teams for being shortlisted as finalists for the Learning Disabilities and Autism awards. People with learning disabilities often struggle to secure suitable housing and the right care and support. That’s why we’re committed to providing high-quality services that champion independence, choice, and inclusion.

"Being named as finalists in four categories is an amazing recognition of this – as well as the hard work and dedication that our staff put into supporting customers. This success also comes hot on the heels of Sanctuary Supported Living colleagues being named as finalists in the upcoming Housing with Care Awards, so it’s a wonderful time for showcasing the achievements of our teams in the supported housing industry, and the massive difference they’re making to people’s lives.”

By Emily Winfield - Contributor