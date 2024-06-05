Retired teacher and volunteer urges dog lovers to sign up and help dogs in need

Nick Munro has been volunteering at the rehoming centre since 2019, dedicating two mornings a week to helping take care of the dogs, particularly those who have been at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury for longer than the team would hope.

Now, along with the staff, he is appealing to other dog lovers to get involved to expand the volunteering team and help dogs in need.

Retired teacher Nick, now 60, said: “We have had dogs for many years and adopted two from Dogs Trust Shrewsbury. I was so impressed by what the team do to help all the dogs that come into their care that when our lovely Maisie and Judy passed away, I wanted to do something to help.

“I absolutely love it. It gives me my doggie fix and I know I am helping dogs who really do need support. Every hour that a volunteer gives means an additional hour for the dogs, whether that’s me taking them for extra long walks or playtime, or whether it’s because me being there frees up the expert to do other work for the benefit of the dogs.

“One of the best things about it is that I get to walk all sorts of dogs of all ages, sizes and characters. It’s so satisfying when you see a dog head off to their forever home or if for dogs like Gunner who I walk every week, they are taking a bit longer to find their perfect family, knowing I can give him some additional attention is brilliant.”

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is currently seeking to recruit volunteers for different roles at the centre including:

Canine Assistants who spend time walking and playing with the dogs as well as helping clean the kennels.

Administrators who carry out tasks such as answering the phones, filing and carrying out internet research.

Helping out with administrative tasks, June Hall helps Dogs Trust Shrewsbury run smoothly

Meet and Greet volunteers who are often the first point of contact for visitors, ensuring people receive a warm welcome, and have an enjoyable visit.

Home from Home Assistants to help transport dogs to and from foster care in a Dogs Trust vehicle, dropping off food, supplies or medication to foster homes and other ad hoc duties.

Volunteer Laundry Assistants to make sure dogs have clean and fresh blankets and bedding when it’s time to rest and enjoy a snooze

Although more than 40 people currently give their time to help at the centre, Volunteer Co-ordinator, Helen Downing, says they would love more to join, saying: “We go the extra mile for every dog to make sure they get the happy ending they deserve. But we cannot do it alone. Our volunteers are amazing and without them it would be much more difficult to give the dogs everything they need.

“Hundreds of people a week make the call to give up their dog. Some find homes quickly, but hundreds more must stay in our care for many months because they have complex needs.

“Every volunteer makes a huge difference to what we can achieve for all of our dogs at the centre and we would love more dog lovers to come and join us. We have roles to suit everyone!”

Sonia Clayton makes sure all the dogs have clean blankets and beds

Volunteers must be 18+ and ideally be able to commit to at least one session a week to help the team plan activities, but if that isn’t possible they would still like to hear from you.

To find out more please go to dogstrust.org.uk/shrewsbury or contact Helen at helen.downing@dogstrust.org.uk.

By Julia Youd - Contributor