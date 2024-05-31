Shrewsbury scientist who has dedicated his life to children’s cancer research will start Race for Life

Children’s cancer researcher and doctor, Professor Andrew Peet, will sound the starter horn as VIP at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Quarry Park in Shrewsbury this Sunday, June 2.

Prof Peet and his team have spent the past 25 years working on new MRI scanning techniques and ‘machine learning’ to help cut treatment waiting times for the most common type of children’s brain tumour - medulloblastoma.

Every year around 33,700 adults and children are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands and Shropshire region. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease.

Prof Peet, Emeritus Professor of Clinical Paediatric Oncology at the University of Birmingham and an Honorary Consultant at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, said: “I’d like to thank everyone across Shropshire who signs up to Race for Life because, without their amazing support, so much research like mine wouldn’t happen.

“Vital work is underway to prevent, diagnose and treat more than 200 types of cancer and I know that the funds raised already help people living with cancer every single day. I’m certain that our work to improve treatment for children with medulloblastomas is going to make a huge difference for future generations too.”

There are four different types of medulloblastoma and each one responds slightly differently to treatment. It takes surgery and weeks of testing to tell them apart but scientists hope that new scanning and machine learning techniques could make a significant difference to the speed of diagnosis.

Prof Peet said: “Our findings could be game changing if it means we can find out exactly what type of tumour we’re looking at and what type of treatment may be best for a child right from the start. That really helps because we don’t have time to waste.”

In the UK, around 62,400,000 people live within 30 miles of a Cancer Research UK-funded research location, which is 93 % of the population.

Last year, Cancer Research UK spent more than £9 million on research in the Midlands region, aimed at developing new and kinder ways to tackle cancer.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Shropshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Prof Peet for his support of Race for Life.

Professor Andrew Peet has dedicated his career to children's cancer research. Photo: Cancer Research UK

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Shropshire to join us at Race for Life. It’s a fun and achievable challenge for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org.

By Paula Young - Contributor