Newly qualified lifeguards for college pool

They will replace 6.2 students at the Shropshire college who will soon hang up their lifeguarding hoodies as they embark on the next chapter in their academic careers.

Some are keen to continue utilising their lifeguard qualifications at university, at home and beyond.

Julia Kerslake, Concord’s swimming pool manager, said: “The 6.1 newly qualified lifeguards recently passed their Royal Lifesaving Society exams and every year Concord offers strong swimmers – with the right skills in sixth form – an exciting opportunity to train to be lifeguards.

“Those who sign up and are selected undertake a lot of hard work and over 40 hours of training before they earn their qualifications as National Pool Lifeguards.

“Across the coming year Concord’s lifeguarding team will take turns monitoring the college’s pool whilst it is used by students and staff for leisure, swimming lessons and house activities such as the annual triathlon and swim gala event.”

She added: “The lifeguards will also monitor the weekly Parish Swimming Club which is free to local residents.”

Of the Acton Burnell-based college’s newest lifeguards, Julia said many learned to swim when they were younger and a few have swam competitively throughout their childhood.

One member of the new team, Matthew Yeung, 18, was invited to represent Hong Kong (aged 13-14) in swimming competitions.

Another of the new lifeguards, Aarush Bajaj, 16, a day student who is part of Concord’s Elite Sports Programme and continues to swim competitively.

Aarush recently stormed Concord’s swimming gala, winning the boys’ individual champion award and setting a new Concord record in the 6.1 boys backstroke race.

By Peter Love - Contributor