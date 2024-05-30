RNLI branch hold fundraising collection in bicentenary year
The Ludlow branch of the RNLI was invited to hold a street collection at the Plymouth Estate's Ludlow Farmshop at Bromfield. The invitation was prompted by 2024 being the bicentenary of the founding of the RNLI in 1824, it was the first time the RNLI had held a collection at that venue.
We were able to set up a display outside the food hall with a fully inflated dingy, similar to the small RNLI inshore rescue craft, along with a couple of life jackets and a “bone dome” safety helmet.
The event was a considerable success in that over £500 was raised for RNLI funds and the inflatable was used by families with children for a number of photo sessions.
It is very encouraging to realise the amount of support the RNLI receives from the public at large, even in a location as far from the sea as Ludlow!
Thanks go from the RNLI to the team at Ludlow Farmshop for making us so welcome.
By John Farley - Contributor