RNLI branch hold fundraising collection in bicentenary year

We were able to set up a display outside the food hall with a fully inflated dingy, similar to the small RNLI inshore rescue craft, along with a couple of life jackets and a “bone dome” safety helmet.

The event was a considerable success in that over £500 was raised for RNLI funds and the inflatable was used by families with children for a number of photo sessions.

It is very encouraging to realise the amount of support the RNLI receives from the public at large, even in a location as far from the sea as Ludlow!

Thanks go from the RNLI to the team at Ludlow Farmshop for making us so welcome.

By John Farley - Contributor