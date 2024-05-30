Former headmaster and teaching assistant wife to show their artistic talents

Tony and Shelia Sharpe will exhibit their work in a show at Berrington Village Hall, Shrewsbury entitled “Beware of Gorillas”, in aid of Severn Hospice.

Tony and Shelia met on the Gower in the 1950s, Sheila was working locally and Tony was hiking and camping on the beach with a sign “Beware of Gorillas” written in Latin stuck on his tent. Sheila had an immediate awareness that she would marry him, which proved to be correct!

In 1966 they moved to Berrington for Tony to take up the post of headmaster of Berrington School. Sheila worked in the school as a teaching assistant and they lived in the old schoolhouse with their children Peter and Elizabeth until 1972 when Tony became the headmaster of Cressage School.

They look back at this time with great affection. It was a beautiful place to live with many opportunities to go for walks over Birch Hill and around the village, and fishing in Berrington Pool and in what was the pond by the Manor Farm.

Both Tony and Shelia have been prolific artists over the years and now they would like to share their visual life with you in an exhibition of their work at Berrington Village Hall. Everything in the exhibition will be for sale. Tony and Shelia will be delighted to see old friends and grown up school children.

There will be a private viewing on Wednesday, June 26 from 5pm to 8pm, with the exhibition running from June 27-29, 10am to 5pm. All profits will be donated to Severn Hospice. To get in touch, visit the Beware of Gorillas Facebook page.

By Claire Scott - contributor