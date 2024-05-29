Village community will unite to honour memory and support charity

The village is gearing up for the heartwarming event that promises fun, entertainment, and most importantly, support for a vital cause, which takes place on Saturday, June 29.

The fair is dedicated to honouring the memory of a tragic incident and raising funds for the Air Ambulance – a lifeline for many in times of crisis.

Last year, the Ash community was deeply shaken by a fatal car accident involving several staff members of the beloved White Lion community pub. In remembrance of this tragedy and in gratitude for the swift response of the Air Ambulance, the village is coming together to give back and ensure that such support remains available in times of need.

The village fair, a collaborative effort between The White Lion community pub and Ash Village Hall, is set to be a day filled with joy, laughter, and solidarity. Families are invited to join in the festivities, with a plethora of activities catering to all ages and interests.

Kicking off the event will be none other than the esteemed Mayor Andy Hall, who will officially open the day's proceedings alongside representatives from the Air Ambulance.

Charlotte, the dedicated Landlady of The White Lion, expresses her excitement for the upcoming event, said: “There really is something for everyone to enjoy. From live music to dog shows, rare breed animals to traditional village games, there's no shortage of entertainment. And let's not forget the delicious Cheshire Farm ice-cream, craft stalls, face painting, BBQ, and outdoor bar – all with free entry!”

Importantly, all proceeds raised from the village fair will go directly towards supporting the vital work of the Air Ambulance in the Shropshire area. It's a chance for everyone to come together for a day of fun and festivities while supporting a great cause.

Mark your calendars and spread the word – Ash village's first village fair is not to be missed! The excitement starts at 11.30am and finishes at 4.30pm, and promises to be a day of community spirit, generosity, and endless fun, all in support of a cause that touches us all.

