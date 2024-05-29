Telford rugby star wins financial backing from town opticians

Ben Foskett, 24, is a member of Telford Raiders Rugby League Club and last year won their ‘man of steel’ award after being voted as the best player of the season.

Specsavers in the Telford Centre are sponsoring Ben to the tune of £250 to cover his annual playing costs, which include buying new kit and helping with his club subscriptions.

Telford Raiders team manager Martin Foskett, who is also Ben’s father, says: "We are extremely grateful to Specsavers Telford for their generous support for Ben. We are an amateur club and this will help Ben tremendously, so it is very much appreciated."

"We are delighted to be able to help Ben and the club in this way," says Specsavers Telford dispensing optician, Jack Hearne.

"We believe providing local community support is really important to ensure local sports clubs like these continue to thrive. We already provide similar support to other sporting organisations in the area." Jack added.

By Helen Gadd - Contributor