Walking hockey group looking for new members

The Telford Walking Hockey group began in February and has slowly grown in numbers, but we need more people to make a team up.

It's a really good fun way to meet new people and get out and exercise at the same time. We're not expecting you to be an expert, most of us have not played since our school days. You don't need to have played before, just come along and see if you like it.

We play at the Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club, Church Street, St Georges, TF2 9LU on Tuesdays from 1.45pm - whatever the weather! Sessions are free and equipment is provided, there's no need to book, just come along and enjoy the experience.

Email saferstronger@telford.gov.uk for details or just turn up.

By Shareen Carline - Contributor