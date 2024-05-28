Pickleball hits Oswestry with a bang!

Pickleball is sweeping the nation as one of the fastest-growing sports, and for good reason. Combining elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, Pickleball is easy to learn, inexpensive, and gentle on the joints, making it the perfect activity for everyone, from beginners to seasoned athletes.

Officially started on April 25 this year, Oswestry Pickleball is bringing together players of all ages and skill levels for a fun, social, and competitive experience that promises to be both addictive and life-changing.

"In March, Julia and I played our first game of Pickleball in Grand Cayman while visiting out daughter, little did we know our lives would never be the same," said Mark.

"On arriving home to the UK we said to one another 'right we need to find somewhere to play near us' the rest is history!" he added.

Pickleball is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health, enhance balance, and boost hand-eye coordination and flexibility. It’s a low-impact sport that helps prevent osteoporosis and keeps you moving without the stress on your joints.

The strategic and tactical nature of Pickleball engages your mind, offering a mental workout that can boost mood and improve mental health. The thrill of the game, combined with the joy of competition, creates a positive and uplifting experience.

Our Pickleball group fosters a friendly and inclusive environment where you can meet new people, make friends, and build strong social connections. It’s a community where people of all abilities and backgrounds come together to share their love for the game.

Many find that joining a Pickleball group is transformative. The combination of physical activity, mental engagement, and social interaction can significantly enhance overall well-being and quality of life.

Pickleball is a sport for all ages and abilities. It’s not ageist and welcomes everyone from young children to seniors. The ease of learning the game means that anyone can pick up a paddle and start playing, fostering a sense of achievement and community.

Mark and Julia have worked tirelessly to bring this exciting sport to Oswestry, creating a vibrant community that is already making waves. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something special. Whether you’re looking to stay fit, improve your mental health, or simply have fun and make new friends, Oswestry Pickleball has something for everyone.

Sessions at Oswestry Leisure Centre are: Sunday 10am, Tuesday 1pm and Wednesday 8pm.

For more details, visit our Facebook page at Oswestry Pickleball or contact Mark and Julia Jones via WhatsApp at 07375 075808, email: oswestrypickleball@gmail.com.

By Mike Jones - Contributor