TG members look forward to summer events

Following on from the fayre, members will be in Coventry for the National AGM on June 13, with HRH The Princess Royal in attendance.

The first part of the year has been busy with outings, speakers, lunches, and membership, almost back to pre-Covid numbers.

Paula Holden MBE, has been appointed Lifetime President in recognition of her 56 years of service, including Chairman and Vice Chairman.

If you are interested in joining the guild for friendship, fun, and fundraising, please contact 01952 247184. The Guild meets on the first Tuesday of the month in Belmont Hall at 7pm.

By Wellington Evening TG - Contributor