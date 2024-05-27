Teed up for golf and the gallops

Well-known in the equine world, Dave Loughnane, is holding open house at his training stables and hosting a golf match for racing enthusiasts and golfers alike.

The morning starts at 9.30am with a visit to the gallops at his training stables at Tern Hill, breakfast, shotgun start golf in the glorious Shropshire countryside followed by food, drinks and entertainment in the clubhouse.

Dave said: "My passions are racehorses and golf so by combining the two I could not think of a better way to make a great out.

"We accommodate up to 70 horses at our stables and even newcomers to the sport will be fascinated by a visit seeing the horses in action on the gallops.

"The club is just a couple of miles away and I love nothing better than popping over for a game with the lads. It’s a great way to relax after hours working with the horses."

For more details and to enter, email daveloughnaneinvitational@outlook.com.

By Graham Ellerton - Contributor