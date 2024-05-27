Roll-up! Roll up! Glamorous guests turnout to support great cause

The black tie and glamour charity event was held by Victoria Harper in memory of her late father, Mark Harper, to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, after he sadly lost his fight to the cruel disease in February, 2022.

Around 50 people attended to support Victoria, her mother Diane, brother James and sister Elizabeth.

The night was a huge success and enjoyed by all. The food consisted of burgers, hot dogs, candy floss and doughnuts, which really gave a feel of being at the circus.

The entertainment was excellent with fire eater and dancer and then a disco to dance the night away. Lucy Poole Photography was there to capture the moment for everyone and local businesses were kind enough to donate 54 prizes to the raffle.

Since Mark's passing, Victoria has had a passion to raise money for the charity, she and her family want to create much needed awareness of prostate cancer, as well as crucial fundraising. With their help through the money raised at events, they are enabling Prostate Cancer UK to invest in ground-breaking research and vital support services for those affected by prostate cancer - which fingers crossed in future can help save more lives.

At present, the current amount raised so far from the circus themed event stands at £2,753. This means since Mark's death they have raised over £9,000.

If you would like to donate, please visit: justgiving.com/page/victoria-harper-1712698538971.

By Victoria Harper - Contributor